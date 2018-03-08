Cheryl Henson Joins Museum of the Moving Image Board of Trustees

The Museum of the Moving Image in New York has announced that Cheryl Henson, daughter of Jim Henson and the president of the Jim Henson Foundation, has been elected to serve as a museum trustee.

“I am honored to join the board of this delightful museum, where I’ve gotten to know the wonderful staff over the past few years as we worked together on ‘The Jim Henson exhibition,’” said Henson. “I look forward to continuing to support the museum in its presentation of my father's work but also in all of the excellent programming that it does to reach so many people.”

Following a major donation from Henson’s family, nearly five hundred artifacts, including puppets, costumes, production design material, and licensed merchandise, were added to the museum’s permanent collection. “The Jim Henson Exhibition” traces Henson’s career from Sam and Friends—the short puppet segments he created with Jane Henson for DC television—through his appearances on national television and his achievements with The Muppet Show and Sesame Street. The exhibition will be on view until March 31.

Commenting on the appointment, board cochair Ivan L. Lustig said: “Cheryl and her family have been invaluable supporters of the museum and its mission. The opening of ‘The Jim Henson Exhibition’ and the launch of its traveling version have been a dream come true for the museum and a meaningful gift to the people of the city of New York.”