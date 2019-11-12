Chiara Parisi to Lead Centre Pompidou-Metz

Italian art historian and curator Chiara Parisi has been chosen as the successor of Centre Pompidou-Metz director Emma Lavigne, who was named president of the Palais de Tokyo in Paris this summer. Parisi currently serves as curator of contemporary art at Villa Medici's French Academy in Rome.

Her appointment still needs to be approved by the museum’s board of directors and will be made official on November 28. The French daily newspaper Le Figaro confirmed the news with the president of the institution, Serge Lasvignes.

Previously, Parisi served as director of the International Center for Art and Landscape at Vassivière Island in France, where she oversaw the organization of twenty-two exhibitions, from 2004 to 2011. She was also head of cultural programs at Monnaie de Paris (the Paris Mint), where she oversaw an exhibition program that presented work by Marcel Broodthaers, Maurizio Cattelan, Jannis Kounellis, and Paul McCarthy, among others, from 2011 to 2016.

The announcement comes on the heels of the opening of Centre Pompidou’s new satellite in Shanghai, Centre Pompidou x West Bund, which began welcoming visitors on Friday, November 8. The institution also recently announced plans to open a new 237,000-square-foot “art factory” in Massy, France, and is working toward establishing spaces in Brussels, Seoul, and the Czech Republic.

