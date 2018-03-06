Chicago Architecture Biennial Names Yesomi Umolu Artistic Director of 2019 Edition

The Chicago Architecture Biennial announced today that the Chicago-based curator and writer Yesomi Umolu will serve as the artistic director of the exhibition’s 2019 edition.

With a background in architectural design and curatorial studies, Umolu focuses on global contemporary art and spatial practices in her work. Her recent projects include the exhibitions “Kapwani Kiwanga: The Sum and Its Parts” (2017), “Material Effects: Contemporary Art from West Africa and the Diaspora” (2015), “The Land Grant: Forest Law” (2014), and “The Museum of Non Participation: The New Deal” (2013). Umolu currently serves as curator at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts at the University of Chicago.

“Having my roots in the field of architecture, spatial questions have always been an important consideration of my work with contemporary artists, architects, and urbanists from across the world,” Umolu said in a statement. “I am excited to embark on the journey of engaging the city of Chicago and its publics, as well as visitors to Chicago from across the country and around the world, in these conversations.”

Umolu was selected by a committee comprised of Chicago Architecture Biennial board members, as well as past artistic directors. The Biennial, now in its third edition, will return September 19, 2019 and run through January 5, 2020. The opening of the 2019 edition will coincide with Expo Chicago, the international exposition of contemporary and modern art, and the main site of the Biennial will once again be the Chicago Cultural Center.