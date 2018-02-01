Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Photography Receives $1 Million Gift

The Museum of Contemporary Photography at Columbia College Chicago announced today that it will receive a $1 million gift—the largest cash donation in its history—from the David C. and Sarajean Ruttenberg Arts Foundation. Awarded by brothers David W. “Buzz” Ruttenberg and Roger F. “Biff” Ruttenberg, in honor of their parents, the gift will support the museum in its continued acquisition and exhibition of contemporary works through the newly-established David C. and Sarajean Ruttenberg Impact Fund for Photography.

“It is our pleasure to continue to support the MoCP, an institution that was very important to our parents,” said Buzz and Biff. “This gift will allow the MoCP to enhance its activities, and honor and memorialize our parents’ commitment to the museum.” For the past four decades, the Ruttenbergs have been significant benefactors of the institution. David C. Ruttenberg helped found the museum and served on its first advisory board in 1980. His first donations to the MoCP included works by Robert Frank and Ansel Adams. Since 1980, 271 works in the museum’s permanent collection have been donated or purchased by the Ruttenberg family.