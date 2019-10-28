Chicago’s Shane Campbell Gallery Closes, New York Dealer Ronald Feldman Retires, and More

Shane Campbell Gallery in Chicago has closed its doors. The gallery’s married co-owners, Shane and Julie Campbell, announced the news on Instagram two days ago with a post that reads, “After eighteen years as art dealers, we’re retiring. It’s voluntary and positive and we’re ready to take on fun and creative projects.” The gallery has organized more than two hundred shows since its founding.

The Campbells first started the gallery out of their home in Oak Park, Illinois, in 2001. It relocated to a 150-square-foot space in a different home before moving to its most recent venue at 2021 South Wabash Avenue, where it has staged exhibitions of Ann Craven, Mark Grotjahn, Naotaka Hiro, Tony Lewis, Suzanne McClelland, William J. O’Brien, and Adam Pendleton, in 2006. In 2012, the gallery opened a by-appointment-only office in Lincoln Park.

“We welcome new experiences as we follow our bliss and are grateful to all of the artists who have made the last eighteen years of our lives less ordinary,” the dealers wrote.

Veteran contemporary art dealer Ronald Feldman, who founded an eponymous New York gallery with his wife, Frayda Feldman, on East Seventy-Fourth Street in 1971, is retiring. According to the New York Times, Feldman cited health reasons when he revealed his decision to step down from his role as director after a nearly fifty-year tenure.

The eighty-two-year-old gallerist first worked as a corporate lawyer before he became a dealer. Feldman also worked for the National Council on the Arts for several years under President Bill Clinton. Over the years, the gallery formed partnerships with artists such as Joseph Beuys, Mierle Laderman Ukeles, and Hannah Wilke, and has recently presented works by Bruce Pearson, Federico Solmi, and Shih Chieh Huang.

Feldman’s eldest son, Mark, will take over gallery operations. “He is so passionate about championing ideas-based work, and advancing and creating platforms for artists that truly engage with the widest range of social issues and political causes in our world,” Mark said. “We’re going to continue to try to push boundaries, and continue Ron’s legacy.”

Art historian Luiz Pérez-Oramas has joined Galeria Nara Roesler, which has locations in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and New York, as artistic director of its new initiative: the Roesler Curatorial Project. The initiative will include a series of exhibitions, publications, and research projects and is a continuation of a curatorial program that was launched by the gallery in the early 2000s. It will also provide funding to help facilitate artist residencies, build on partnerships with museums and universities, and streamline its existing editorial branch, the Association for Contemporary Patronage (ACP), which publishes exhibition catalogs, monographs, artist books, and catalog raisonnés.

Commenting on his new role, Pérez-Oramas said: “It is a real privilege, as a curator and art historian, to enjoy such a rich opportunity to experiment with new ideas, to follow intellectual intuitions, and to design exhibits that are unencumbered by institutional constraints and even mere commercial goals.” Pérez-Oramas’s first exhibition “Then and Now,” a solo show by Sérgio Sister, will open at Galeria Nara Roesler’s New York outpost on October 29 and run until December 21, 2019. Information about future exhibitions under the Roesler Curatorial Project will be announced at a later date.

Brighton CCA, a new contemporary art gallery at the University of Brighton in the UK, has opened to the public. The gallery, which boasts of 1,600-square-feet of exhibition space, will focus on the development of new work, experimentation, and cross-disciplinary dialogue. Its inaugural shows feature the work of German artist Franz Erhard Walther and the London-based collective Dog Kennel Hill Project and will be on view until December 14.

Ben Roberts, the space’s artistic director, told the Art Newspaper, that the gallery will strive “to create a platform for visitors to be able to engage with the work of the university, but also to initiate and present projects working with artists and organizations of international standing.”

Benjamin Genocchio, a former director of the Armory Show, has accepted a position at the New York office of Los Angeles’s Shoshana Wayne Gallery. Genocchio, who previously served as editor of Artnet News and editorial director of Louise Blouin Media, vacated his role as head of the Armory Show amid controversy. “I’m tremendously honored to be joining Shoshana Wayne Gallery, one of the oldest most prestigious galleries in Los Angeles with a thirty-five-year history, as they embark on a new chapter with a custom-built 5,000-square-foot exhibition space set to open early next year,” the arts professional told Artnews.

