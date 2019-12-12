Chris Newth Joins Princeton University Art Museum as Associate Director for Collections and Exhibitions

The Princeton University Art Museum in New Jersey has named Chris Newth its new associate director for collections and exhibitions. Newth comes to the institution from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, where he has served most recently as senior director for exhibitions strategy and gallery display. In his new position, exhibition planning and execution, art conservation, collections management, and research and budget planning will be among his responsibilities. Newth will take up the post on January 27, 2020

“Chris’s deep experience in leading complex teams and projects in a leadership institution makes him ideally qualified for this essential role at the Princeton University Art Museum,” said director James Steward. “With our work to create a new facility designed by Sir David Adjaye, the coming years afford the opportunity and necessity to adopt new modes of inquiry and of project development that will draw on Chris’s expertise in delivering visionary experiences.”

Adjaye will reveal his design for the museum’s new home, which will replace most of the existing complex, sometime in 2020, with construction scheduled to start in 2021. The building will provide enhanced spaces for the display of the collections, temporary exhibitions, education initiatives, and public amenities. Among the exhibitions planned prior to construction are “Life Magazine and the Power of Photography” (February 22–June 21, 2020), “Cézanne: The Rock and Quarry Paintings” (March 7–June 14, 2020), and “Basquiat in the Studio: The Blue Ribbon Paintings” (October 3, 2020–Jan. 3, 2021).

