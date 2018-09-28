Christiane Möbus and Sunah Choi Receive Stadtmuseum Berlin Awards

The Stadtmuseum Berlin has revealed the winners of its two annual prizes, both commemorating German Dadaist and photomontage pioneer Hannah Höch (1889–1978), reports Monopol. The sculptor and object artist Christiane Möbus has been awarded the $94,000 Hannah-Höch-Preis for her “outstanding artistic life’s work,” and artist Sunah Choi received a $29,000 advancement award.

The Hannah-Höch-Preis jury consisted of members of the Förderkommission Bildende Kunst, Berlinische Galerie, Georg-Kolbe-Museum, Kupferstichkabinett of the Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, the Neuer Berliner Kunstverein, and the Stadtmuseum Berlin. In a joint statement the jururs said: “Since 1970, Möbus has created poetic symbols with her installations, performances, photographic works, films, and texts—always pointing to existential topics;their associations lead to insights of ourselves.”

Born in Celle, Germany, in 1947, Möbus graduated from the University of Fine Arts Braunschweig, where she studied with Emil Cimiotti, in 1970. She has received numerous honors for her work throughout the years including the Villa Romana Prize (1978), the Bernhard Sprengel Prize for Fine Arts (1980), the BDI Prize (1981), the Lower Saxony State Prize (1993), and the Gabriele Münter Prize (2010). Möbus has also served as a professor at institutions such as the College of Fine Arts in Hamburg, the University of Fine Arts Braunschweig, and the Berlin University of the Arts.

Artist Sunah Choi was chosen for the advancement award by a jury comprising Else Gabriel of the Weißensee Kunsthochschule Berlin, Hannah Kruse of Goldrausch Künstlerinnenprojekt, and Dominik Bartmann of Stadtmuseum Berlin.

Choi was born in Busan in the Republic of Korea in in 1968. She graduated in 2001 from the College of Fine Arts in Frankfurt am Main, and moved to Berlin in 2007. The jury stated that “the artist is interested in the processes of abstraction, which refer to concrete times, places and phenomena. Using the media of sculpture, installation and photography, she explores visual translation mechanisms. Her works are defined on the one hand by the clear and simple formal idiom, on the other hand they are open to further interpretations.”

The artists were presented with the prizes by the Stadtmuseum Berlin during an award ceremony that took place at the Museum Nikolaikirche on Thursday, September 27. An exhibition featuring their work will open at the Stadtmuseum Berlin today and will run through November 25, 2018.

