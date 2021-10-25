Christie’s Brings in Deidrea Miller as Head of Communications

Global auction house Christie’s has hired Deidrea Miller as head of communications for its Americas division. Miller is a veteran of the PR industry and was most recently director at Brunswick Arts, where she advised clients including New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation and Humlebaek, Denmark’s Louisiana Museum of Modern Art. She previously served as deputy communications director for New York City Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, in which capacity she handled external relations for two dozen city agencies, including NYC’s cultural affairs, economic development, and media and entertainment offices. Miller also advised de Blasio’s office on the construction of monuments honoring women, minorities, and LGBTQIA+ individuals, offering crucial input regarding the city’s addition of Sojourner Truth to the monument to suffragettes standing at the southern end of Central Park; she also provided consultation regarding the forthcoming removal of the statue of Theodore Roosevelt from in front of the Museum of Natural History.

As Artnet News, which first reported the story, notes, Miller’s hiring reflects a broader shift within the art-auction industry, away from old models of courting select wealthy buyers and toward engaging digitally with younger audiences. The change has been driven by the pandemic, which forced most sales action online, and by the rise of bitcoin and NFTs, the latter of which have surged tremendously in popularity in recent months. Additionally, auction houses are recognizing the value of such pop-culture objects as Michael Jordan’s old Nike high-tops, a pair of which sold for nearly $1.5 million this past Sunday, and are tapping into the buzz surrounding atypical, high-profile sales, such as the one this past Saturday in Las Vegas of a group of Picassos that once hung in the luxe Bellagio Hotel restaurant that bore his name.

Miller, who holds a BA in history from the University of Michigan and an MA in marketing from the University of Melbourne in Australia, and who is on the boards of Scenic Hudson and Socrates Sculpture Park, appears well positioned to assist Christie’s as it seeks to find a path forward in this new, wider arena.

“Deidrea manages chaos with grace and calm—making every one of the 20-plus agencies she worked with on my team feel that they had her complete attention,” said Vicki Been, NYC’s deputy mayor for housing and economic development. Guggenheim deputy director and chief curator Naomi Beckwith lauded Beckwith as well, describing her as understanding “everything from language to structures to audience” and able to “convey voice and vision in the most impactful way.”

Miller replaces outgoing communications director Erin McAndrew, who is departing after thirteen years on the job to work as an independent consultant for NFT startup TR Lab.

