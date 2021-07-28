Christie’s Details New Asia Pacific Headquarters in Hong Kong

Christie’s has announced that a curvy, glass-clad Zaha Hadid Architects–designed skyscraper scheduled to be completed in 2023 in Hong Kong will house its new Asia Pacific headquarters. The blue-chip auction house has signed a ten-year lease for four floors of the thirty-six-story tower, known as “the Henderson,” becoming its first anchor tenant, and plans to open there in 2024.

The auction house’s new digs comprise 50,000 square feet, 30,000 square feet of which will be devoted to gallery and salesroom space, which is limited to just 7,000 square feet at its current Hong Kong outpost. Previously confined to holding biannual sales at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, Christie’s plans to host six-week-long sales annually, thanks to its quadrupled showing capacity, which will allow it to display large-scale artworks and host between three hundred and four hundred visitors at a time.

Christie’s expansion shows that it is betting big on a rapidly heating Asian market. The auction house recorded $458 million in sales in Hong Kong in May, its highest amount there since 2013, and in the first half of 2021 saw more than $1 billion in global sales—39 percent of its total—attributed to Asia, which bested both Europe and North America. “Hong Kong is the art center,” Christie’s Asia Pacific president Francis Belin told Reuters. “Nothing has dented the confidence in the art market here.”

