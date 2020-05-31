Christo (1935–2020)

Christo, whose iconic large-scale sculptures reimagined what public art could be, has died at age eighty-four of natural causes, according to the artist’s official website. With his longtime collaborator and wife, Jeanne-Claude, Christo garnered both international acclaim and outrage for their installations, which—through such monumental feats as wrapping the Berlin Reichstag in blue fabric and installing thousands of saffron “gates” in New York’s Central Park—challenged conventions of environmental art and artmaking itself. Logistics, bureaucracy, and questions of legality proved central to their ephemeral spectacles, the result of years, often decades, spent talking with community members, lobbying politicians, selling renderings (they were their own dealers), and eventually coordinating with onsite assistants. In interviews, the artists avoided overinterpretation, emphasizing their works’ complete purposelessness aside from revealing the transformative power of beauty to as many people as possible.

Born Christo Vladimirov Javacheffin in Gabrovo, Bulgaria, on June 13, 1935—the same birthday as Jeanne-Claude—Christo’s father ran a fabric factory and his mother was a secretary at Sofia’s National Academy of Arts. After attending at the Sofia Academy in the mid-’50s, he eventually moved to Paris, where he met Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon, who left her fiancé to be with Christo; four years after their son Cyril was born in 1960, the family moved to the United States, which granted Christo citizenship in 1973. Despite Jeanne-Claude’s essential role as manager, fundraiser, and co-conceptualizer, for years their work was attributed only to Christo due to their fear that a woman’s name would hinder their success. Inspired by Russian Constructivism, Christo began appropriating oil drums to make his first wrapped works in the late ’50s, and in 1962, he and Jeanne-Claude blocked a small Parisian street with oil barrels, an “iron curtain” to protest the Berlin Wall for which they were almost arrested. For Wrapped Coast, 1968–69, they draped one million square feet of erosion-control synthetic fabric over one and a half miles of Sydney’s Little Bay—considered at that time to be the largest single work of art. “Like classical sculpture, all our wrapped projects are not solid buildings; they are moving with the wind, they are breathing,” Christo told The Art Newspaper in 2018. “The fabric is very sensual and inviting.”

More ambitious wrappings of nature and architecture followed, including Running Fence, 1972–76—twenty-four and a half miles of white nylon panels spanning California’s Sonoma and Marin counties—The Pont–Neuf Wrapped, 1975–85, and Wrapped Reichstag, 1971–95, read by some as a bright symbol of Germany’s future and by others as a covering-up of its past. Due to the fleetingness of their work, the couple often participated in documentaries chronicling its making, and its visual identity was partly shaped by long-time photographer Wolfgang Volz. Other major works involve erecting hundreds of blue umbrellas in Japan and Southern California (The Umbrellas, 1984–1991) and filling Central Park with 7,503 gates made of free-flowing saffron fabric (The Gates, 1979–2004). The latter project, an artwork that enjoyed unprecedented popularity with tourists, drew many mixed and unadmiring reviews. “In practice, The Gates turned out to be a curiously hypertrophic mode of Plop art,” Jeffrey Kastner wrote of the work in Artforum’s 2005 issue, “a colossal modular sculpture whose hulking forms seemed parachuted into place.”

After Jeanne-Claude died from a brain aneurysm in 2009, Christo continued on with their plans, which included suspending silvery fabric over six miles of the Arkansas River—a contentious $50 million undertaking that Christo abandoned in protest of Trump’s presidency—and The Mastaba, a still-unrealized ziggurat of 410,000 oil drums to be assembled in a desert in Abu Dhabi. The subject of numerous exhibitions around the world, Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s work will be surveyed this fall at the Centre Pompidou Paris, where their plans to veil the Arc de Triomphe in the French tricolor will also come to fruition next year.

