Christopher Knight Wins $50,000 Lifetime Achievement Award

Los Angeles Times art critic Christopher Knight has received the Dorothea and Leo Rabkin Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to art journalism. This is the second edition of the Portland, Maine–based foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which comes with a $50,000 prize. The inaugural honor was awarded last year to art critic Roberta Smith of the New York Times. Both Knight and Smith are among the few remaining full-time art critics employed by newspapers and magazines in the United States.

Knight got his first byline with the Los Angeles Times in 1989. He joined the daily paper from the Los Angeles Herald Examiner, where he was a critic from 1980 to 1989. In the late 1970s, he served as a curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, and was previously a consultant for the Lannan Foundation and Archives of American Art, part of the Smithsonian Institution. He was awarded the College Art Association’s Frank Jewett Mather Award for distinction in art criticism in 1997, marking the first journalist to receive the prize in more than a quarter of a century. He has thrice been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in criticism, in 1991, 2001, and 2007.

The Rabkin Foundation has been awarding prizes to arts journalists since 2017, based on nominations. “It occurred to us that there were a few names that were so major and so obvious that they weren’t getting nominate,” said executive director Susan C. Larsen. “We asked ourselves, why did someone not nominate Roberta Smith or Christopher Knight? And I think it was that they were kind of in another category.” She went onto call Knight “forthright, honest, informed, and embedded,” saying, “I don’t know what the art world would do without him.”

