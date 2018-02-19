Chrysler Museum of Art Names Carolyn Swann Needell as Curator of Glass

The Chrysler Museum of Art announced that it is welcoming a new addition to its staff. Carolyn Swan Needell, an expert in ancient and modern glass and glassblowing techniques, has been appointed its curator of glass. She will join the institution in April.

“Carolyn brings remarkable breadth to the Chrysler,” said director Erik Neil.“Her international perspective will enhance our wonderful curatorial team. Her deep knowledge of ancient, Islamic, and modern glass will allow the museum to continue to connect with audiences in innovative and insightful ways.”

Swan Needell has recently completed a fellowship at the University College London campus in Qatar on glass in the medieval Middle East. Previously, she has worked at the Rhode Island School of Design, Harvard University, and Dartmouth College, where some of her focus was on modern and contemporary art. “I am passionate about all aspects of glass—from its materiality to its artistry and from ancient objects to contemporary works of art,” Swan Needell said. “The opportunity to work in an environment with a comprehensive and significant collection of glass as well as a user-based studio will be an absolute delight.”