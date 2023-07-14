Cildo Meireles Wins Roswitha Haftmann Prize

Brazilian conceptual artist Cildo Meireles has won the Roswitha Haftmann Prize, becoming the first Latin American artist to do so since its founding in 2001. The honor, which is attended by a no-strings-attached cash purse of 150,000 Swiss francs (roughly $174,000), is named for late Swiss dealer Roswitha Haftmann and administered by Kunsthaus Zürich. It is Europe’s largest prize and is typically given in recognition of an artist’s body of work over a lifetime.

“The jury was impressed by the artist’s exceptional talent for involving his audience both intellectually and emotionally with politically charged and aesthetically fascinating works,” said Yilmaz Dziewior, a member of the Roswitha Haftmann Foundation board.

Born in Rio de Janeiro in 1948, Meireles over a six-decade-long career has become known for his massive installations responding to oppression in Brazil and inviting interaction on the part of the viewer. Initially making works on paper, he became fascinated by the concept of the ephemeral and by the non-object and its relation to space and to the viewer, at which point he turne to sculpture and installation. One of his earliest projects in this vein, 1968’s “Virtual Spaces” featured environments fashioned to look like corners in rooms. Among the works for which he is best known are Red Shift, 1967–84, a three-room bloodred installation frequently cast as political art by critics but characterized by Meireles as emblematic of both a chromatic and physical shift, or displacement; the series “Insertions into Ideological Circuits,” 1970–, in which he scrawled anti-capitalist messages across objects such as Coca-Cola bottles and Brazilian currency in order to comment on consumerism and the circulation and exchange of information; and Babel, a 2001 installation comprising a massive tower of television sets simultaneously showing different programs in various languages.

ALL IMAGES