CIMAM Appoints Mami Kataoka President, Elects New Board Members

The International Committee for Museums and Collections of Modern Art (CIMAM) has named Mami Kataoka, deputy director and chief curator of the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo, as its new president and Suzanne Cotter, director of the Musée d'Art Moderne Grand-Duc Jean, Luxembourg, as secretary-treasurer. The announcement was made during the organization’s annual conference, which was held at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia in Sydney from November 15 to 17. CIMAM also revealed the nomination of its new board.

“I am thrilled to take this role of president of CIMAM as the first non-European president in its history,” Kataoka said in a statement. “This is a reflection and expectation of the fact that CIMAM should be a truly global organization of modern and contemporary art museum professionals across the world. Together with our very experienced and engaged CIMAM board and together with all the six hundred plus CIMAM members, I am excited to see how CIMAM can contribute to the museum community and the contemporary society in the next three years."

Among the new 2020–22 board members are Agustín Pérez Rubio, curator of the eleventh Berlin Biennale; Ann-Sofi Noring, co-director of Moderna Museet, Stockholm; Calin Dan, director of the National Museum of Contemporary Art, Bucharest; Frances Morris, director of Tate Modern, London; Malgorzata Ludwisiak, director of the Centre for Contemporary Art. Warsaw; and Suhanya Raffel, director of the M+ museum in Hong Kong.

