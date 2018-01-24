Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation Closes Its Miami Exhibition Space and Announces 2018 Grantees

The Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation (CIFO) has announced that it will close its exhibition space in Miami and shift its focus to strengthening its collaborations with partner institutions in order to organize more internationally touring exhibitions such as “Adiós Utopia: Dreams and Deceptions in Cuban Art Since 1950,” which is currently on view at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. An exhibition of work from the New World School of Arts’s BFA program, opening in April, will be the last show to be mounted in the CIFO Art Space.

“While CIFO’s heart will always be in Miami—as will our operational offices—we are thrilled to be making the transition to an international exhibition model,” CIFO founder Ella Fontanals-Cisneros said. “CIFO’s partnerships with global institutions will ultimately bring our programs, and the vital work of Latin American artists, to a wider audience of art enthusiasts.”

For the organization’s Grants and Commissions Program Award, nine artists from seven countries across Latin America were recognized. Argentinean artist Horacio Zabala was named the winner of the initiative’s Achievement Award for his proposed “Hypothesis for Twenty Paintings and Nineteen Signs,” a continuation of his ongoing investigation into the combination of monochrome painting and mathematical signs. The accompanying exhibition of the grant recipients’ works, which has traditionally been presented at CIFO Art Space, will become an international traveling program. This year it will be presented at the Centro Cultural Metropolitano in Quito, Ecuador, from October 6 through November 25.

The full list of CIFO’s 2018 grantees is as follows:

Achievement Award

Horacio Zabala (Argentina)

Midcareer Artists

Magdalena Atria (Chile)

Lázaro Saavedra (Cuba)

Emerging Artists

Fredman Barahona (Nicaragua)

Gala Berger (Argentina)

Víctor del Moral (Mexico)

Rubén D´Hers (Venezuela)

Laura Huertas Millán (Colombia)

Daniela Serna Gallego (Colombia)