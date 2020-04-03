Citing COVID-19 and Economic Hardship, Indianapolis Contemporary to Permanently Close

The Indianapolis Contemporary, which was formerly the Indianapolis Museum of Contemporary Art, announced on Friday that it will permanently close after serving the community for a period of nineteen years. The decision was made following an internal review which “determined it was not economically feasible to continue operations.”

“The challenges of operating a contemporary art nonprofit organization in Indianapolis have been considerable since our founding in 2001,” said board president Casey Cronin. “The impact of the coronavirus is certain to exacerbate economic hardships and reduce exhibition opportunities. We have concluded our operations are not sustainable. We are not alone as other arts institutions struggle in this crisis.”

Founded as a museum without walls in 2001, I/C was located in Murphy Art Center in Fountain Square from 2009 until 2016. After announcing it would move into a 2,300-square-foot space in a former Ford assembly plant, it abandoned its plans for a permanent home in January 2019. The organization moved forward instead with a rebranding effort. It relaunched last May as I/C and appointed Braydee Euliss, previously its director of development, as executive director in January.

Paula Katz, I/C’s former executive director and current board treasurer, said: “We are grateful for all of our supporters and friends, especially Jeremy Efroymson and the Efroymson Family Fund of the Central Indiana Community Foundation, who has provided significant funding and inspiration over the past nineteen years. We are also grateful for the dedication of our staff, our artists, curators, contractors, vendors, partners, our volunteer board of directors and board of advisors who have given their time and counsel to our mission.”

