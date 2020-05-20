City of Miami Beach Launches Emergency Arts Fund

In an effort to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Miami Beach arts community, which has reported a more than $7 million loss in revenue during the first two months of quarantine, the City Commission and the Cultural Arts Council has launched the Miami Beach Cultural Arts Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

Established with $1 million from an emergency reserve fund that was created in 1998, “The Fund” will provide grant support to artistic and cultural organizations across Miami Beach. “Our cultural institutions make up the unique fabric of Miami Beach,” Mayor Dan Gelber said in a statement. “These grants will provide a lifeline to our city’s arts and culture community during these unprecedented times.”

Eligible organizations are required to demonstrate need, provide proof of a 1:1 match for the requested amount of funds, and operate and maintain a primary physical address within the City of Miami Beach. The Fund will award up to $50,000 for institutions with annual organizational budgets below $750,000; up to $75,000 for institutions with annual organizational budgets between $750,000 and $3.5 million; and up to $100,000 for institutions with annual organizational budgets at or above $3.5 million. The application deadline for aid from The Fund is May 29.

