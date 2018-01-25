Clare Fitzgerald Joins NYU’s Institute for the Study of the Ancient World

The Institute for the Study of the Ancient World at New York University, a research center that focuses on relationships between ancient civilizations, announced that Clare Fitzgerald has been appointed its new associate director for exhibitions and gallery curator. She will take up the post on March 12.

Fitzgerald has a background in museum education and curating. She holds a Ph.D. in art history from Emory University in Atlanta, where she served as senior manager of educational programs at the Michael C. Carlos Museum. She has held a number of fellowships, including at the American Research Center in Egypt and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Previously, Fitzgerald worked as a consulting curator and guest curator at the Munson-Williams-Proctor Art Institute in Utica, New York, and guest curator at the Newark Museum, where she oversaw the reinstallation of the museum’s ancient Mediterranean collection, which opened in December 2017.