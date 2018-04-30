Clark Art Institute Announces 2018–19 Fellows

The Research and Academic Program of the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts, announced that eleven international scholars have been awarded fellowships for the upcoming academic year.

The program, now in its twentieth year, was designed to foster a critical commitment to inquiry in the theory, history, and interpretation of visual art and culture, and has hosted more than three hundred academics since it began. In addition to the research fellows, the institute will invite six scholars and curators—Lisa Crossman, Shana Dumont Garr, Carla Macchiavello, Josefina de la Maza, Sarah Montross, and Soledad García Saavedra—to Williamstown as part of a new summer program.

“We are delighted to have such a diverse and vibrant group of Clark fellows joining us during a year that marks a significant milestone for our program,” said Lisa Saltzman, director of the Clark Art Institute’s Research and Academic Program.

The 2018–19 fellows are:

Jennifer Bajorek

Doron Bauer

Gülru Çakmak

Jill H. Casid

Kris Cohen

Beatriz Colomina

Philippe Cordez

Frédéric Ogée

Celeste Olalquiaga

Susan Sidlauskas

Mark Wigley