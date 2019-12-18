Clark Art Institute Names Caroline Fowler Head of Its Research and Academic Program

The Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts, has announced that Caroline Fowler has promoted Caroline Fowler from associate director of its research and academic program to director. In her new role, Fowler will be responsible for coordinating and developing Institute’s art historical research and academic efforts, creating intersections where the knowledge and insights of museum and university professionals come together.

“Caroline Fowler is a distinguished scholar, an accomplished author, and an effective and very capable administrator,” said Olivier Meslay, director of the institute. “Since joining the Clark’s staff, she has earned the respect and admiration of her colleagues and the academic community for her energy, intellectual rigor, and vision. Her hiring marks an exciting new chapter for the Research and Academic Program, and I am confident that Caroline will move us forward with new ideas, fresh perspectives, and an infectious enthusiasm for embracing our future.”

A scholar of early modern art and intellectual history, Fowler is the author of The Art of Paper: From the Holy Land to the Americas (Yale University Press, 2019) and Drawing and the Senses: An Early Modern History (Brepols Publishers, Harvey Miller book series, 2017). Prior to joining the Clark in 2018, Fowler was the A.W. Mellon Fellow in the Physical History of Art at Yale University, where she taught graduate seminars and coordinated workshops and symposia, from 2016 to 2018.

Commenting on her appointment, Fowler said: “I welcome the opportunity and challenge to sustain Clark’s Research and Academic Program as a place of rigorous intellectual inquiry while also expanding the theoretical commitments of the program to meet the challenges and demands of our current world.”

