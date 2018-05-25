Cleveland Museum of Art Appoints Deputy Directors

The Cleveland Museum of Art has announced the promotion of three members of its executive leadership team to the position of deputy director. Chief philanthropy officer John Easley, chief curator Heather Lemonedes, and head of public and academic engagement Cyra Levenson assumed their new roles on March 19.

“John, Heather, and Cyra are outstanding and talented museum professionals, and I’m pleased to recognize the roles they play,” said William Griswold, director of the CMA. “As members of our executive management team, they’ve been major contributors to the development and implementation of our strategic plan, Making Art Matter: A Strategic Framework for Our Second Century. Their appointments will help position us to accomplish some of the most ambitious goals of the plan, which support the creation of transformative experiences through art, both within as well as outside the walls of the museum.”

Released in November 2017, the museum’s plan outlines the goals it intends to achieve over the course of the next ten years. The institution will strive to significantly expand its collection by acquiring $1 billion worth of art through donations and purchases, grow the museum’s endowment from $750 million to $1.25 billion, and increase attendance from its average of 630,000 visitors per year to one million.