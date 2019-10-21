Cleveland Museum of Art Appoints Nadiah Rivera Fellah Associate Curator of Contemporary Art

The Cleveland Museum of Art has named Nadiah Rivera Fellah its new associate curator of contemporary art. She will be responsible for helping with the museum’s exhibition calendar and acquisitions program and will begin in the role in early November. Earlier this year, Fellah wrote a dissertation on the role of photography in telling migrant stories in the US and Mexico and earned her doctorate from the CUNY Graduate Center.

Since 2015, Fellah has worked in a number of positions at the Newark Museum in New Jersey. Most recently, she curated the exhibition “Wendy Red Star: A Scratch on the Earth,” and was tasked with adding more Latin American art into the institution’s American galleries prior to the wing’s expansion. She has also held curatorial positions at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Allen Memorial Art Museum at Oberlin College in Ohio.

“I am thrilled that Nadiah is joining the museum at this time,” said director William M. Griswold. “Nadiah combines her talent as a curator with a deep commitment to making contemporary art accessible to a wide range of audiences. We very much look forward to having her as a colleague in Cleveland.”

ALL IMAGES