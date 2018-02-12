Cleveland Museum of Art Names Britany Salsbury Associate Curator of Prints and Drawings

The Cleveland Museum of Art announced that Britany Salsbury will join the institution as its new associate curator of prints and drawings. Salsbury will assume her responsibilities on March 27. Commenting on the appointment, director William M. Griswold, said: “I am delighted to welcome Britany to the museum and look forward to having her as a colleague. We especially look forward to enjoying the benefits of her expertise in nineteenth and twentieth-century European prints and drawings, areas in which we have outstanding holdings.”

Salsbury comes to Cleveland from the Milwaukee Art Museum, where she is associate curator of prints and drawings. Previously, she held a post-doctoral Mellon curatorial fellowship at the Rhode Island School of Design’s Museum of Art from 2015 to 2017 and worked as a research assistant and a Mellon curatorial fellow in the department of drawings and prints at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from 2012 to 2015.

“I am thrilled to return to Cleveland and to the Cleveland Museum of Art, where my first art history classes as an undergraduate were held,” said Salsbury. “I know how important the CMA is to the Cleveland community and I’m excited to get to know local supporters of prints and drawings, while also working with colleagues on the exhibitions, publications, and acquisitions that have established the museum’s international reputation.”