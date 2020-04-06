Cleveland’s Front International Postpones 2021 Triennial

Front International, the Cleveland triennial for contemporary art, announced today that it is pushing back its 2021 edition to 2022. “This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one, both for us and our partners,” Front executive director and CEO Fred Bidwell said in a statement. “The postponement will allow us to present the best version of Front that we can, something we hope will serve as a beacon of hope at the end of this difficult time.”

Front’s partners, which include Akron Art Museum, Allen Memorial Art Museum at Oberlin College, the Cleveland Institute of Art, the Cleveland Museum of Art, Cleveland Public Library, moCa Cleveland, Spaces, and Transformer Station, are currently dealing with significant disruptions to their funding, staff, and operations because of COVID-19. Since there is no way of telling how long social distancing and quarantine measures will be in place, Front organizers said that repercussions from the global health crisis will extend well into next year.

William Griswold, director and president of the Cleveland Museum of Art, supported the rescheduling of the triennial: “FRONT will play an important role in the mending of our community following the COVID-19 crisis, both by bringing so many of our local institutions together to celebrate the healing power of art and by reconnecting Cleveland to the world after what we can only assume will be a prolonged isolation.”

The next edition of Front, led by coartistic directors Prem Krishnamurthy and Tina Kukielski, will take place from July 16, 2022 to October 2, 2022. The exhibition’s title “Oh, Gods of Dust and Rainbows,” draws its inspiration from a 1957 poem by author Langston Hughes, who moved to Cleveland in his childhood and maintained an artistic connection to the region. In the lead up to the triennial, FRONT will continue with digital programming initiatives, including its monthly Whisper Sessions, a virtual platform which strives to ignite conversation and future collaborations, for which the public can suggest topics and projects by contacting Front's curatorial team.

ALL IMAGES