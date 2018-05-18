Collector Grażyna Kulczyk to Open New Experimental Arts Space in the Swiss Alps

Grażyna Kulczyk, one of Poland’s most prominent collectors and arts patrons, is launching a new contemporary arts museum that will be dedicated to showcasing underrepresented artists. Housed on the site of a former twelfth-century monastery and nineteenth-century brewery in Susch, a remote town in the Swiss Alps, the institution is being described as a “laboratory” and experimental platform for artists.

Called Muzeum Susch, the complex will feature 16,000 square feet of gallery space, where the venue will present a series of permanent and site-specific installations as well as a regular program of rotating exhibitions, and a research institute specialized in gender issues in art and science. Instituto Susch, a collaboration with Basel’s Institut Kunst, and Acziun Susch, is an extension of the multifarious Old Brewery New Dance program in Poznań, Poland, ran by Kulczyk’s Art Stations Foundation. Temporars Susch, a residency program, will also invite artists, curators, choreographers, writers, and researchers to engage with the cultural campus and the surrounding region for an extended period of time.

Commenting on the project, Kulczyk told Lauren Cavalli of artforum.com that her drive to create new platforms for creative professionals was shaped by her experience as a female entrepreneur. “I want to move marginalized and overlooked persons, ideas and movements center stage—not only in economy but also in art and science.”

She added, “I had been planning a museum project for some time when, three years ago, I spotted this group of buildings in Engadine which looked different from the others. I realized that maybe such a remote, rural location might be perfect for the disruptive approach for the future I had in mind.”

Slated to open on January 2, 2019, the museum will be inaugurated by an exhibition, featuring the works by thirty internationals artists, that will be devoted to “the notion of the feminine.” Conceived by Kasia Redzisz, senior curator of Tate Liverpool, the show, will mirror the museum’s goals by questioning conventions of representation and challenging the art historical canon.