Collector Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo Halts Plans for Madrid Outpost

Italian art collector Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo has announced she will not be moving forward with the opening of her foundation’s second location in Madrid’s Matadero complex, reports the Art Newspaper. Codesigned by Ghanaian British architect David Adjaye and Spanish architect Arturo Franco, the outpost of the Turin-based foundation was to be housed in a former slaughterhouse in the capital city’s Arguanzuela district.

The arts patron said that “feasibility studies carried out by the architects led to the conclusion that it was not possible to convert Matadero’s Nave 9 into an exhibition space to the [quality] standards we believe are essential for a contemporary art venue.” She added, “The fundamental reasons are to do with the existing structural problems of the building itself, that cannot be solved.”

Established in 1995, Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo produces temporary exhibitions, hosts artist residencies, and runs educational and cultural programming. “It’s a shame,” Sandretto Re Rebaudengo told the Art Newspaper. “After working on the project for eighteen months, we cannot resolve [this problem]. We will definitely find another space in the city, and are in discussions with the mayor and city council about finding another building for our headquarters in Madrid.”

While the Spanish branch of the foundation may be on hold, Sandretto Re Rebaudengo is moving forward with other programs in Madrid—an exhibition by Ian Cheng that was produced by the foundation will be on view at the Fundación Fernando de Castro until March 21—as well as with the launch of the Young Curators’ Residency Program in Italy. Many museums in northern Italy are currently closed due to a surge of new cases of the coronavirus, and the foundation’s two spaces in Turin—the Center for Contemporary Art and Palazzo Re Rebaudengo—will remain closed until March 1.

