Collectors Team Up to Launch New $800,000 Art Prize

Collector Glenn Fuhrman, the founder of the FLAG Art Foundation—a New York–based nonprofit dedicated to fostering the appreciation of contemporary art—and his wife, Amanda, are partnering with Suzanne Deal Booth and the Contemporary Austin to create a new $800,000 artist prize, reports Robin Pogrebin of the New York Times.

Booth was instrumental in the Contemporary Austin’s establishment of a $100,000 biennial prize for artists in 2016. The arts patron has agreed to jointly fund the new prize with the Fuhrmans until 2026. The recipient of the honor will be given a $200,000 cash award and the opportunity to stage a solo show at both the Contemporary Austin and the FLAG Foundation.

An independent advisory committee, comprising photographer Ian Berry; Lauren Haynes, curator of contemporary art at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas; Eungie Joo, curator of contemporary art at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; writer and critic Helen Molesworth, former chief curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; and Lilian Tone, assistant curator at the Museum of Modern Art, New York, will select the prize’s inaugural winner, which will be announced in July of 2020.