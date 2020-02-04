College Art Association Names Recipients of 2020 Awards for Distinction

The College Art Association (CAA) announced today the recipients and finalists of its 2020 CAA Awards for Distinction. They will each be recognized during convocation at the CAA Annual Conference on Wednesday, February 12, at 6:00 PM at the Hilton Chicago.

Among this year’s honorees are Eleanor Antin, who will receive the Distinguished Artist Award for Lifetime Achievement; Darby English, who won the Frank Jewett Mather Award for Art Criticism; Joseph Leo Koerner, who will be given the Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award for Writing on Art; Maud K. Lavin, who was selected for the Distinguished Feminist Award—Scholar; and Harriet Senie, who will receive the Distinguished Teaching of Art History Award.

The CAA established the annual awards to celebrate outstanding member achievements and to advance its mission of encouraging the highest standards of scholarship, practice, connoisseurship, and teaching in the arts. Nominations for the 2021 cycle are currently open. The deadline for the awards for publications is July 31, 2020, and the deadline for the awards honoring individuals is September 4, 2020.

The 2020 awardees are:

Distinguished Artist Award for Lifetime Achievement

Eleanor Antin

Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award for Writing on Art

Joseph Leo Koerner

Distinguished Feminist Award—Scholar

Maud K. Lavin

Distinguished Teaching of Art Award

Annet Couwenberg

Distinguished Teaching of Art History Award

Harriet Senie

Artist Award for Distinguished Body of Work

Kyle Staver

CAA/AIC Award for Distinction in Scholarship and Conservation

Jeanne Marie Teutonico

Award for Excellence in Diversity

3Arts

Outstanding Leadership In Philanthropy Award

Terra Foundation for American Art

Charles Rufus Morey Book Award

J. P. Park’s A New Middle Kingdom: Painting and Cultural Politics in Late Chosŏn Korea (1700–1850) (University of Washington Press, 2018)

Finalists

Chanchal B. Dadlani’s From Stone to Paper: Architecture as History in the Late Mughul Empire (Yale University Press, 2019)

Barbara Furlotti’s Antiquities in Motion: From Excavation Sites to Renaissance Collections (Getty Publications, 2019)

Matthew Looper’s The Beast Between: Deer in Maya Art and Culture (University of Texas Press, 2019)

Alfred H. Barr Jr. Award

Karl Kusserow and Alan C. Braddock’s Nature’s Nation: American Art and Environment (Princeton University Art Museum, 2019), with contributions by Miranda Belarde-Lewis, Teddy Cruz, Rachael Z. DeLue, Mark Dion, Fonna Forman, Laura Turner Igoe, Robin Kelsey, Anne McClintock, Timothy Morton, Rob Nixon, Jeffrey Richmond-Moll, Kimia Shahi, and Jaune Quick-to-See-Smith

Honorable Mention

Esther Gabara’s Pop América, 1965–1975 (Duke University Press, 2018)

Finalists

Cathleen Chaffee’s Introducing Tony Conrad: A Retrospective (Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Buffalo, NY, in association with Koenig Books, London, 2019)

Jessica Morgan and Alexis Lowry’s Charlotte Posenenske: Work in Progress (Dia Art Foundation and Walther König, 2019)

Elizabeth Morrison’s Book of Beasts: The Bestiary in the Medieval World (Getty Publications, 2019)

Alfred H. Barr Jr. Award For Smaller Museums, Libraries, Collections, and Exhibitions

Denise Murrell’s Posing Modernity: The Black Model from Manet and Matisse to Today (Yale University Press in association with the Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Art Gallery, Columbia University in the City of New York, 2018)

Honorable Mention

Phillip Earenfight, Shan Goshorn: Resisting the Mission (Trout Gallery, Dickinson College, 2019)

Finalists

Tracy L. Adler, Jeffrey Gibson: This is The Day (Prestel Publishing, 2018)

Faith Brower, Heather Ahtone, and Seth Hopkins, Warhol and the West (University of California Press, 2019)

Frank Jewett Mather Award For Art Criticism

Darby English’s Describe a Life: Notes from the Intersection of Art and Race Terror (Yale University Press, 2019)

Art Journal Award

Philip Glahn and Cary Levine’s “The Future Is Present: Electronic Café and the Politics of Technological Fantasy,” Art Journal, vol. 78, no. 3 (Fall 2019): 100–121

Arthur Kingsley Porter Prize

Claudia Brittenham’s “Architecture, Vision, and Ritual: Seeing Maya Lintels at Yaxchilan Structure 23,” Art Bulletin, vol. 101, no. 3 (September 2019): 8–36

ALL IMAGES