College Art Association Names Recipients of 2020 Awards for Distinction
The College Art Association (CAA) announced today the recipients and finalists of its 2020 CAA Awards for Distinction. They will each be recognized during convocation at the CAA Annual Conference on Wednesday, February 12, at 6:00 PM at the Hilton Chicago.
Among this year’s honorees are Eleanor Antin, who will receive the Distinguished Artist Award for Lifetime Achievement; Darby English, who won the Frank Jewett Mather Award for Art Criticism; Joseph Leo Koerner, who will be given the Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award for Writing on Art; Maud K. Lavin, who was selected for the Distinguished Feminist Award—Scholar; and Harriet Senie, who will receive the Distinguished Teaching of Art History Award.
The CAA established the annual awards to celebrate outstanding member achievements and to advance its mission of encouraging the highest standards of scholarship, practice, connoisseurship, and teaching in the arts. Nominations for the 2021 cycle are currently open. The deadline for the awards for publications is July 31, 2020, and the deadline for the awards honoring individuals is September 4, 2020.
The 2020 awardees are:
Distinguished Artist Award for Lifetime Achievement
Eleanor Antin
Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award for Writing on Art
Joseph Leo Koerner
Distinguished Feminist Award—Scholar
Maud K. Lavin
Distinguished Teaching of Art Award
Annet Couwenberg
Distinguished Teaching of Art History Award
Harriet Senie
Artist Award for Distinguished Body of Work
Kyle Staver
CAA/AIC Award for Distinction in Scholarship and Conservation
Jeanne Marie Teutonico
Award for Excellence in Diversity
3Arts
Outstanding Leadership In Philanthropy Award
Terra Foundation for American Art
Charles Rufus Morey Book Award
J. P. Park’s A New Middle Kingdom: Painting and Cultural Politics in Late Chosŏn Korea (1700–1850) (University of Washington Press, 2018)
Finalists
Chanchal B. Dadlani’s From Stone to Paper: Architecture as History in the Late Mughul Empire (Yale University Press, 2019)
Barbara Furlotti’s Antiquities in Motion: From Excavation Sites to Renaissance Collections (Getty Publications, 2019)
Matthew Looper’s The Beast Between: Deer in Maya Art and Culture (University of Texas Press, 2019)
Alfred H. Barr Jr. Award
Karl Kusserow and Alan C. Braddock’s Nature’s Nation: American Art and Environment (Princeton University Art Museum, 2019), with contributions by Miranda Belarde-Lewis, Teddy Cruz, Rachael Z. DeLue, Mark Dion, Fonna Forman, Laura Turner Igoe, Robin Kelsey, Anne McClintock, Timothy Morton, Rob Nixon, Jeffrey Richmond-Moll, Kimia Shahi, and Jaune Quick-to-See-Smith
Honorable Mention
Esther Gabara’s Pop América, 1965–1975 (Duke University Press, 2018)
Finalists
Cathleen Chaffee’s Introducing Tony Conrad: A Retrospective (Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Buffalo, NY, in association with Koenig Books, London, 2019)
Jessica Morgan and Alexis Lowry’s Charlotte Posenenske: Work in Progress (Dia Art Foundation and Walther König, 2019)
Elizabeth Morrison’s Book of Beasts: The Bestiary in the Medieval World (Getty Publications, 2019)
Alfred H. Barr Jr. Award For Smaller Museums, Libraries, Collections, and Exhibitions
Denise Murrell’s Posing Modernity: The Black Model from Manet and Matisse to Today (Yale University Press in association with the Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Art Gallery, Columbia University in the City of New York, 2018)
Honorable Mention
Phillip Earenfight, Shan Goshorn: Resisting the Mission (Trout Gallery, Dickinson College, 2019)
Finalists
Tracy L. Adler, Jeffrey Gibson: This is The Day (Prestel Publishing, 2018)
Faith Brower, Heather Ahtone, and Seth Hopkins, Warhol and the West (University of California Press, 2019)
Frank Jewett Mather Award For Art Criticism
Darby English’s Describe a Life: Notes from the Intersection of Art and Race Terror (Yale University Press, 2019)
Art Journal Award
Philip Glahn and Cary Levine’s “The Future Is Present: Electronic Café and the Politics of Technological Fantasy,” Art Journal, vol. 78, no. 3 (Fall 2019): 100–121
Arthur Kingsley Porter Prize
Claudia Brittenham’s “Architecture, Vision, and Ritual: Seeing Maya Lintels at Yaxchilan Structure 23,” Art Bulletin, vol. 101, no. 3 (September 2019): 8–36