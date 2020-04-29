Cologne Art Historian Nadine Oberste-Hetbleck to Head Documenta Archive

Art historian Nadine Oberste-​Hetbleck will succeed Birgit Jooss as director of the Documenta Archiv. Oberste-​Hetbleck will help the organization as it works to open an independent, international research institute, which will house the archive. Founded by Arnold Bode in 1961, the archive is dedicated to the documentation of the quinquennial exhibitions, which have taken place since 1955, and is managed by the Museum Fridericianum in Kassel in partnership with the German government, the State of Hesse, the City of Kassel, and Kassel University.

Born in 1978, Oberste-​Hetbleck has taught classes on art history and the art market at Cologne University since 2015. Previously, she served as the scientific head of the affiliated institute Zentralarchiv für deutsche und internationale Kunstmarktforschung ZADIK (Central Archive for German and International Art Market Research) until its transfer to the university in 2020.

Commenting on her new role, Oberste-​Hetbleck said: “Interdisciplinarity, digitization, and cooperation have always been of great concern to me. I am very much looking forward to incorporating this focus into the future design of the documenta archiv. With its unique holdings on the world art exhibitions, the archive will form the nucleus of the newly emerging documenta Institute. On the path to this goal, it is important to work intensively with the holdings, to make them accessible and to actively use them for mediation and research.” She will take up the post on August 1.

