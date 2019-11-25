Columbia University Appoints Samantha Rippner Associate Director of LeRoy Neiman Center for Print Studies

The Neiman Center for Print Studies at Columbia University in New York has hired Samantha Rippner, who previously served as curator of modern and contemporary prints at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fifteen years, as its new associate director. In her new role, Rippner will help oversee Neiman Gallery’s exhibition program, coordinate special projects and educational initiatives at the Center, and strengthen external partnerships.

Rippner first joined the Met while earning her Master’s degree from the Graduate Center of the City University of New York and has held the positions of research assistant and curatorial assistant before being named curator in 2002. During her tenure, Rippner organized the museum’s first mural commission “Nicola Lopez’s Unbuilding Things” (2013) as well as the exhibitions “Rhythms of Modern Life: British Prints 1914–1939” (2008), and “The Prints of Vija Celmins” (2002) among other shows. She also worked as guest curator at the Iris & B. Gerald Cantor Center for Visual Arts at Stanford University in California and, most recently, as a freelance curator.

“Samantha’s resume speaks for itself, and we’re absolutely thrilled to have her on staff,” said Tomas Vu-Daniel, who has helmed the Neiman Center since it was founded in 1996. “When it comes to the study of printmaking, she brings decades of valuable experience, and a new pair of eyes that will allow us to continue meeting the highest standards for our shows, works, and new projects.”

