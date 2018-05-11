Concord Museum Names Thomas J. Putnam Executive Director

The Concord Museum in Massachusetts announced that Thomas J. Putnam, the current director of education and public programs at the National Archives and Records Administration in College Park, Maryland, has been appointed its new executive director.

Putnam will begin his position on June 4, following Margaret R. Burke’s retirement after seven years of leadership. He will be responsible for overseeing the opening of the institution’s new 12,900-square-foot education center this September, as well as several upgrades that will be made to the museum’s gallery infrastructure.

Prior to joining the museum, Putnam was director of the Presidential Libraries and head of the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum. Earlier in his career, he worked as a high school history teacher in Maine, and from 1992 to 1999 he served as Northfield Mount Hermon’s upward bound director, helping low-income high school students from Hartford, Springfield, and Holyoke become the first in their families to attend college.

“We are extremely fortunate to have someone of Tom Putnam’s caliber lead the Concord Museum during this transformative time with the opening of the Education Center and the upcoming museum gallery renovation,” said Churchill Franklin, president of the museum’s board of governors. “He has strong experience as a leader, scholar, and a commitment to the community and the underserved.”