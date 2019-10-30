Cooper Hewitt Elects Jon C. Iwata as Its New Board Chair

The Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York has appointed Jon C. Iwata as chair of its board of trustees. Iwata succeeds Elizabeth Ainslie, who will remain a member of the board as well as a member of the executive committee. The Smithsonian’s board of regents also announced that it has added Crystal English Sacca to the board, which comprises thirty-two civic and business leaders.

Iwata, a retired IBM executive, joined the Cooper Hewitt board in 2014 and has also served as a member of the marketing and media committee and the executive committee. While at IBM, he led the company’s global marketing, communications, and citizenship organization for nearly a decade. He most recently held the title of chief brand officer. Sacca is a partner at the venture capital company Lowercase Capital, where she helped spearhead early investments in companies including Uber and Blue Bottle.

“I so look forward to working with Jon in his new role as chair, building upon his work to date with museum branding and audience-building to position Cooper Hewitt as the platform for all things design,” said museum director Caroline Baumann. She added, “I extend a warm welcome to Crystal who brings with her a wealth of experience and knowledge in design, global business and branding, technology, and philanthropy.”

