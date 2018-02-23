Cooper Hewitt Hires Chief Experience Officer and Elects New Board Leadership

The Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in Washington, DC, has announced that it has appointed Carolyn Royston to the newly-created position of chief experience officer. She took up the post on February 5. The museum has also elected Elizabeth Ainslie, the owner of Elizabeth Ainslie Interiors, as chair; Scott Belsky, the chief product officer and executive vice president of Creative Cloud at Adobe, as president; and Todd Waterbury, chief creative officer for Target, as a vice president of its board of trustees. Cooper Hewitt director Caroline Baumann called the new board leadership “enthusiastic champions of the museum.”

Royston joins the institution from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston where she served as the inaugural director of digital and information services. Royston was previously head of digital at Imperial War Museums in London from 2009 to 2014 and project director of the National Museums Online Learning Project. Commenting on her appointment, Baumann said, “I’m thrilled to welcome her to the museum, where she will oversee both the digital and emerging media and the visitor experience teams to push forth our pioneering interactive experience.”