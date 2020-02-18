Cooper Hewitt Trustees Defect after Museum Ousts Director

Six trustees of the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York have resigned following the removal of the institution’s director Caroline Baumann earlier this month. According to the New York Times, Baumann, who has led the museum since 2013, was ousted after an anonymous complaint raised questions about whether she used her position at the museum to secure favors, including discounted prices for a dress and venue for her 2018 wedding. The Smithsonian’s inspector general claimed that there was a conflict of interest and asked for her resignation. However, several prominent board members disagreed.

Designer David Rockwell; Cooper Hewitt’s board secretary Judy Francis Zankel; Jon Kamen, the founding chairman and chief executive of RadicalMedia; Francine S. Kittredge, founder of the Neuberger Berman Foundation; Avi N. Reichental, an entrepreneur and leader in the 3-D printing industry; and author Kurt Andersen stepped down from the twenty-seven-member board in protest. The trustees claim that they should have been consulted before the Smithsonian forced Baumann out. Other supporters of the museum, which counts on donations to make up a large percentage of its operating budget, also expressed their disapproval of how Cooper Hewitt handled the situation.

“Caroline’s treatment violates every principle of decency, and I feel that remaining on the board tacitly condones this behavior,” Zankel, wrote in a resignation letter reviewed by the Times. The document, which was addressed to the remaining trustees, argued that the “punishment does not fit the crime.” “Can you imagine all this brouhaha about a dress and a wedding directed toward a man in the same position?” she wrote. “I think not.”

In response to the criticism, the Smithsonian said it could not discusss the reasons behind Baumann’s removal and that the trustees’ resignations were “not unexpected as some board members indicated they did not support the decision.”

