Courtauld Institute Appoints Inaugural Managing Director Tzo Zen Ang

The Courtauld Institute of Art in London has named Tzo Zen Ang as its first managing director. Tzo Zen joins the University of London from the Royal Academy of Arts where she serves as chief operating officer. In this newly created role, Tzo Zen will be responsible for the operational management of the institute as it undergoes a major renovation, dubbed Courtauld Connects. The multi-million-dollar refurbishment is the largest project that the institute has embarked on since it moved to Somerset House in 1989.

“The addition of such a highly respected and talented professional to the senior management team reflects the scale and ambition of Courtauld Connects, the biggest program of development in our history,” said professor Deborah Swallow, director of the Courtauld. “I look forward with great enthusiasm to working with Tzo Zen on the delivery of the project and our wider strategic objectives.” The project will connect the institute with the Courtauld Gallery for the first time and includes the revamp of the gallery’s Great Room on the second floor, the restoration of the rooms on its first floor, and upgrades to its conservation and storage spaces. The institute’s research and learning facilities will also be updated.

Commenting on her new role, Tzo Zen said, “The institute is building on its already stellar reputation with hugely inspiring transformation plans that will help it even better deliver its founding vision of ‘art for all’. I look forward to working with professor Swallow and the entire team to bring this vision to life.”

