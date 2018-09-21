Courtenay Finn Appointed Chief Curator at Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland

The Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland (MOCA) has appointed Courtenay Finn as chief curator. Finn arrives at the position from Colorado’s Aspen Art Museum, where she has served as senior curator since 2014. Finn, who succeeds Andria Hickey in the role, will develop the museum’s newly established Gund Foundation Curatorial Fellowship, which will offer a two-year opportunity for emerging curators from less represented communities in contemporary art.

“Courtenay joins MOCA at an auspicious moment, as the Museum approaches its 50th Anniversary,” said Jill Snyder, the museum’s executive director, in a statement. “We anticipate her unique vision and international reputation will support our efforts to advance MOCA’s global profile, while her familiarity and passion for Cleveland will be the catalyst for new collaborations within the region.”

Finn graduated from the Cleveland Institute of Art with a bachelor’s degree in 2005, and earned her master’s degree in curatorial practice from The California College of the Arts. “Cleveland shaped my formative belief in the power of art and fostered my commitment to being an active and engaged advocate for artists,” Finn said in a statement. “I am looking forward to immersing myself in Cleveland’s vibrant, rich, and culturally diverse communities, and actively participating in a larger dialogue about the role that artists and MOCA can play within the city.”

Hickey, who joined MOCA two years ago, announced that she would be taking a senior curatorship and directorship at New York’s Pace Gallery in June.

