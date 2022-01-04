Courtenay Finn Named Chief Curator of Orange County Museum of Art

The Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) yesterday revealed the appointment of Courtenay Finn as chief curator. Finn will assume her new role in March, departing the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, where she has served as curator since 2018. At OCMA, she will helm the curatorial department and oversee the exhibitions taking place in OCMA’s new home, slated to open in Costa Mesa in October 2022.

OCMA’s new $93 million facility is to open October 8 with the California Biennial serving as its inaugural exhibition. General admission will be free to the public for a decade following the opening.

“The energy around the museum and in the local creative communities is inspiring,” noted Finn. “I am excited to work collaboratively with the dynamic OCMA team to build a vibrant curatorial program that continues its longstanding commitment to experimentation, places artists and communities in meaningful dialogue, and explores how art can be an agent for transformation.”

OCMA also announced the appointment of Meagan Burger as director of engagement and learning. Burger, previously the manager of adult learning at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, will lead the development and integration of OCMA’s learning and public programs and community partnerships.

“I am thrilled to spearhead the development of programs and initiatives that will expand and engage our communities, cultivate inclusivity, spark curiosity, as well as transform traditional narratives,” said Burger.

“Courtenay and Meagan are wonderful additions to OCMA’s leadership, whose work and impact will reflect our vision for a dynamic, engaged and diverse museum of the 21st century,” said OCMA director and CEO Heidi Zuckerman, noting that she had worked with both women at the Aspen Art Museum before stepping into her role at the California museum last January.

