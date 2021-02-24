Creative Capital Names Christine Kuan President and Executive Director

National arts nonprofit Creative Capital has announced that Christine Kuan will be assuming the dual roles of president and director of the organization. Kuan, who is currently CEO and director of Sotheby’s Institute of Art, New York, will assume her new role March 22. She replaces interim director Leslie Singer, who will return to her original job as COO; Singer took up her temporary post when Susan Delvalle stepped down in May 2020 after four years.

“I am honored to join Creative Capital in its mission to support individual artists creating groundbreaking work confronting the most important issues of our time,” said Kuan in a statement. “One of the things that attracts me to Creative Capital is its fierce commitment to risk-taking artists of diverse backgrounds, who make such powerful contributions to our culture. The pandemic and its fallout have been incredibly challenging for artists of all disciplines, and the work Creative Capital does is more important than ever.”

Before landing at Sotheby’s, Kuan was chief curatorial officer and director of strategic planning for online platform Artsy, and held prior positions with Artstor and Oxford University Press. She holds an MFA in poetry from the University of Iowa, and has taught at her alma mater as well as at Rutgers and the University of Peking. She was selected after as six-month national search by a selection committed that included four past Creative Capital grant recipients: Edgar Arcenaux, Hasan Elahi, Annie Han, and Jae Rhim Lee.

Creative Capital has in recent years expanded its efforts, growing its annual operating budget by 20 percent, and increasing the number of services it offered to artists. In 2019, with the intention of fostering strong and enduring relationships with its grantees, the organization moved to an annual award cycle; at the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, it worked with Artist Relief to offer emergency funds to artists in need.

