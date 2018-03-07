Cristiana Perrella Named Director of Italy’s Centro per l’Arte Contemporanea Luigi Pecci

Art critic and curator Cristiana Perrella has been named the director of the Centro per l’Arte Contemporanea Luigi Pecci in Prato, Italy. Prior to assuming the directorship, Perrella was the head of the contemporary arts program of the British School at Rome from 1998 to 2008, where exhibitions by artists such as Francesco Vezzoli, Yinka Shonibare MBE, Leigh Bowery, Sam Taylor Wood, and Martin Creed were held. She was also the curator of “Sweetie—Female Identity in British Video” (1999) and “VideoVibe—Art, Music, and Video in the UK” (2000), both of which took place at the British School.

In addition, Perrella organized “Kutlug Ataman: Mesopotamian Dramaturgies” (2012) and coorganized “VIVA Performance Lab” (2015), with Tania Bruguera, at MAXXI in Rome.