Critical Minded Launches Relief Fund for Cultural Critics

Critical Minded, a grantmaking and educational initiative that was founded by the Nathan Cummings Foundation and the Ford Foundation to support cultural critics of color in the United States, has set up a new Covid-19 relief fund that aims to provide financial assistance to critics during the pandemic.

Sponsored by Allied Media Projects, the initiative will accept applications for funding up until the end of the day on Monday, June 8. To be eligible for the program, critics must self-identify as belonging to an underrepresented group in the US or US territories and must submit three work samples of cultural criticism on the disciplines of dance, film/television, food, literary arts, music, theater, or visual art of that were written in either English or Spanish and published on January 1, 2019 or after. Recipients will be given one-time, need-based grants of $500.

“The time to turn back this wave of hate is now,” reads United Against Hate: A Statement of Solidarity cited by Critical Minded when it announced the new fund. “Together, we can use the power of our collective voices to call for a more just, equal, and inclusive society.” To apply for financial relief, click here.

