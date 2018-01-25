Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art Appoints Allison Glenn as Associate Curator

Allison Glenn will join the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, as an associate curator of contemporary art, the museum announced today. Glenn was previously the manager of publications and a curatorial associate for the fourth edition of the Prospect New Orleans triennial, titled “The Lotus in Spite of the Swamp,” which opened on November 18, 2017, and runs through February 25, 2018.

Prior to her role at Prospect.4, Glenn was the director of the Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago. She received her bachelor’s degree in fine-art photography from Wayne State University and earned masters’ degrees in modern art history, theory, and criticism and in arts administration and policy from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She has contributed articles to ART21 Magazine, Pelican Bomb, and Hyperallergic.

“I am excited to be joining Crystal Bridges and look forward to getting to know the Northwest Arkansas community,” Glenn said. “I have dedicated my career to the cultivation of inclusive art histories, and am eager to bring my passion to a dynamic museum with a celebrated mission of welcoming all.”

The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art was founded in 2011 by Walmart heiress Alice Walton, who created a $6 million initiative last November to diversify curatorial and management staff throughout the United States.