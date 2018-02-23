Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art Names New Assistant Curator

The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas announced that Jennifer Padgett has been appointed assistant curator. She previously served as the museum’s research assistant and as its 2016 Tyson Scholar fellowship. As assistant curator, Padgett will contribute to exhibition planning, publications, research, and growth of the collection, with a particular focus on American art from the 1900s through 1960s.

Padgett, a Ph.D. candidate at Washington University in St. Louis, has held various other positions and fellowships in the museum field, including at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum in St. Louis, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Commenting on the appointment, Crystal Bridges curator Mindy Besaw said, “I look forward to seeing how Jen’s fresh perspective and vision for our Modern art collection will unfold over the coming years. She will be a great asset to our team.”