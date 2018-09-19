Curators for 2019 Armory Show Announced

The Armory Show announced today that Sally Tallant, director of the Liverpool Biennial; Lauren Haynes, curator of contemporary art at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art; and Dan Byers, director of the Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts at Harvard University, will curate portions of its 2019 iteration. That edition will mark the fair’s twenty-fifth anniversary since it started in 1994, and will run from March 7 to March 10 on New York’s Piers 92 and 94.

Tallant will curate the “Platform” section, a section dedicated to large-scale installations and performances. According to a release, she will work with international artists in the section “who offer hope, respite, and resilience in the face of rising global political uncertainty,” and that Tallant will take the 1939 New York World’s Fair “as a point of departure.” Haynes, a specialist in African American art who curated at the Studio Museum in Harlem before joining Crystal Bridges, will oversee “Focus,” the section of the Armory Show devoted to solo and two-person displays. Byers, a cocurator of the 2013 Carnegie International, will chair a daylong curatorial leadership summit, an event first introduced last year.

In an attempt to become more accessible to midsize galleries, next year’s Armory Show, under the leadership of director Nicole Berry, will implement new fee structures—booth prices will decrease by 5 percent, and options for consolidated shipping and reduced hotel pricing for exhibitors are in development.

ALL IMAGES