Curators Announced for MoMA PS1’s “Greater New York”

Kate Fowle, Inés Katzenstein, Ruba Katrib, and Seruibiri Moses will collectively curate the fifth edition of MoMA PS1’s quinquennial regional survey “Greater New York,” slated to open in the fall of 2020. In the New York Times, Fowle said this edition will focus on “New York as a network,” examining its changing demographics and migration patterns as well as its connections to other locales. Though the participants have not yet been selected, the curatorial team is certain that the exhibition, like its 2010 and 2015 iterations, will include artists of all ages.

This past June, MoMA PS1 named Fowle, the former chief curator of Moscow’s Garage Museum of Contemporary Art, its new director. Katzenstein, organizer of the current Museum of Modern Art exhibition “Sur Moderno,” is the inaugural director of the MoMA’s Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Research Institute for the Study of Art from Latin America as well as a curator of Latin American art at the institution. Katrib, a curator at MoMA PS1, organized the museum’s recent exhibitions “Simone Fattal: Works and Days” and “Theater of Operations.” Moses is an independent curator and writer from Uganda who worked on last year’s Tenth Berlin Bienniale.

Speaking to the Times about the short curatorial timeline for the upcoming “Greater New York,” Fowle said: “We’re going to have to move fast, in terms of the studio visits that we do […] But you don’t want to move like a pack. PS1 has always been nimble in the way that it’s done things, and things come together based on the fact that we trust each other’s viewpoints and we bring different perspectives. We’re not trying to do this exhibition by committee.”

ALL IMAGES