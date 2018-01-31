Curators Voice Support for Outgoing Queens Museum Director in Open Letter

Museum directors and curators are voicing their support for Laura Raicovich and other leaders in the art world who take a stand on social and political issues in order to better represent their communities. Carin Kuoni, the director and chief curator of the Vera List Center for Art and Politics at the New School, initiated an open letter when she learned that Raicovich had stepped down from the helm of the Queens Museum after she clashed with the institution’s board over her political activism.

Published by the New York Times, the letter reads: “Art institutions must respond to pressing issues facing our communities—this is not simply a right but an obligation, especially for those supported by public funds. We call on the boards of our cultural institutions to embrace the civic role of our institutions by supporting and empowering courageous and caring leaders such as Laura Raicovich, regardless of their gender. This is more necessary now than at any other point since the civil rights era in the 1950s and 1960s.”

Signatories of the letter include Mary Ceruti, the executive director and chief curator of SculptureCenter; Helen Molesworth, the chief curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; Jay Sanders, the executive director and chief curator of Artists Space; and Jamillah James, curator at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles.