Cyra Levenson Joins Guggenheim Museum’s Senior Management Team

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum announced today that Cyra Levenson has been named its new deputy director and director of education and public engagement. She will be responsible for the development and implementation of learning and engagement opportunities for modern and contemporary art and architecture and will take up the post on March 3.

“For more than two decades, Cyra has built a distinguished career in museums with a powerful, public-centric vision focused on inclusivity and collaboration,” said Guggenheim director Richard Armstrong. “Her enthusiastic and bold approach makers her the ideal person to advance our work ensuring constituencies of all ages and backgrounds have access to the transformative and meaningful experiences that art provides.”

Levenson comes to the institution from the Cleveland Museum of Art where she currently serves as deputy director and head of public and academic engagement. During her tenure, she established a community participation process for capital projects and led efforts to implement the museum’s diversity, equity, and inclusion plan. Previously, she worked as curator of education and academic outreach at the Yale Center for British art and as the co-executive secretary of the Yale-Smithsonian Partnership. She has also held positions at the Rubin Museum of Art, the Heritage School in New York, and the Seattle Art Museum.

Commenting on her new role, Levenson said, “The Guggenheim is a place that is dedicated to the exchange between artists and the broader world, making it possible to explore new ways of seeing and new ways of understanding. I’m honored to be able to play a part in that wonderful expanding vision.”

ALL IMAGES