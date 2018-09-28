Dallas Museum of Art Gifted $3 Million

The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA), announced today that it has received a $3 million gift from longtime patrons Catherine Marcus and Will Rose. The funds will allow the institution to endow its deputy director position, which is currently filled by Tamara Wootton Forsyth.

“Strong leadership is critical to the vigor and growth of our city’s museum,” Catherine Marcus, president of the DMA’s board of trustees, and Will, a member of the museum’s Investment Committee, said in a statement. “We are especially delighted to support Tamara Wootton Forsyth in this role. . .we know she will continue to distinguish the DMA with her dedication to virtually every aspect of the museum.”

Wootton Forsyth first joined the institution nearly two decades ago. During her tenure, she has served in a number of roles including associate director of collections, exhibitions, and facilities management, and worked on various projects such as the creation of the museum’s Paintings Conservation Studio in 2013.

