Dallas Museum of Art Announces Appointments and Acquisitions

The Dallas Museum of Art in Texas announced today that Tamara Wootton Forsyth has been promoted from associate director of collections, exhibitions, and facilities management to deputy director. In her more than seventeen-year tenure at the institution, Wootton Forsyth has overseen the construction and subsequent renovation of the Eagle Family Plaza and the creation of the museum’s signature Paintings Conservation Studio. She was also involved with the museum’s reinstallation of the Arts of Africa gallery in 2015 and the digitization of its entire collection.

“Tamara is an incredible asset to the DMA,” director Agustín Arteaga said. “During her many years at the museum, she has actively participated, making significant contributions in shaping our institution. Tamara is passionately dedicated to our mission, and she is an inspiring leader whom I admire greatly, and who is deeply respected among our staff.”

The institution also announced that Sarah Schleuning, a curator at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, has been appointed senior curator of decorative arts and design. During her tenure at the High Museum of Art, Schleuning organized and curated a number of exhibitions, including “Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion” (2017), which broke attendance records, making it the institution’s eighth most-attended show; and “Technicolor: New Works by Jaime Hayon” (2017). Schleuning will begin her new role at the DMA on March 5.

In addition to the appointments, the museum revealed that it has added three new works to its holdings. Collector Ann Jacobus Folz donated a monumental double-sided drawing by Piet Mondrian and an early-twentieth-century painting by Pierre Bonnard. Arts patrons Thomas C. and Jeanne Campbell gave the institution Zeus and Semele, 1632, a painting by Jacques Blanchard.