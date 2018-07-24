Daneyal Mahmood Joins Rubin Museum as Director of Exhibitions

The Rubin Museum of Art in New York has hired Daneyal Mahmood, currently the director of visual programming at the Watermill Center on the East End of Long Island, as its new director of exhibitions. In addition to holding a Ph.D. in experimental psychology, Mahmood is the founder and director of Daneyal Mahmood Gallery in New York.

“Daneyal is inspiring in his intellectual freshness and does not shy away from experimental exploration,” said executive director Jorrit Britschgi, who joined the museum in December. “As we move toward even broader public engagement, his unique career background and conceptual approach will ensure that the Rubin Museum creates bold and meaningful exhibitions.”

Mahmood has extensive experience in arts administration, as well as clinical psychology research. Previously, he served as the director of Kashya Hildebrand Gallery, developing exhibitions of work by Asian, Southeast Asian, and Middle Eastern artists. He also worked as a research psychologist for the National Development Research Institute, where he studied the psychological components of addiction.

“The Rubin has no other counterpart in the city; by mixing a permanent collection with contemporary art, psychology, and Buddhist philosophy, there are endless possibilities to create something that other institutions simply can’t offer,” Mahmood said in a statement. “I look forward to developing exhibitions that are conceptual, that expand the sourcing of exhibition materials, and that speak to the contemporary human condition.” Mahmood will take up the post next month.