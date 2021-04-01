Danielle A. Jackson Joins Artists Space as Curator

Artists Space, a long-running New York nonprofit gallery dedicated to elevating the work of emerging artists, has announced that Danielle A. Jackson will be joining the institution as curator, moving over from the Museum of Modern Art, New York, where she has been working as curatorial assistant in the Department of Media and Performance. She will assume her new role April 7.

“I could not be more excited for Danielle A. Jackson to be joining Artists Space,” said Jay Sanders, the gallery’s executive director and chief curator. “Her incisive and generous approach to artists and their work is already a hallmark of her curatorial practice, which she developed while collaborating with artists such as Pope.L, Jason Moran, Ralph Lemon, and Theaster Gates. Danielle’s astute knowledge of both visual and performance practices will undoubtedly advance the breadth and experimental spirit of our program as we continue to develop at 11 Cortlandt Alley.”

Before coming to MoMA, Jackson was a Mellon Interdisciplinary Arts Fellow at the Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, where she coedited the online publication Living Collections Catalogue Volume IV: Creative Black Music. Previously, she worked with SFMOMA and Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on exhibitions including “Radical Presence: Black Performance in Contemporary Art” (2015) and “Public Intimacy: Art and Other Ordinary Acts in South Africa” (2014).

“I’m thrilled to join Artists Space and its inspired, passionate team at such a pivotal moment in history,” Jackson said in a statement. “The institution’s consistent dedication to emerging artists and artists experimenting with varied art forms remains exemplary. I look forward to engaging this legacy to highlight unique voices and elevate practitioners of color, with a view to presenting fresh perspectives on the most relevant topics of today.”

ALL IMAGES